Chelsea eye £68 million-rated defender as Thiago Silva replacement: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande as a long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva in the future.

Since the summer of 2022, the Blues have splashed over £1 billion on new players to replenish their squad. They have signed Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, and Benoit Badiashile to bolster their defensive ranks during the aforesaid period of time, with Silva still in their plans.

However, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Chelsea are hoping to rope in Diomande as a successor to 39-year-old Silva. They have sent first-team scouts to keep tabs on the Ivorian's performances multiple times this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's outfit, who are currently without Fofana owing to a long-term injury, could face competition from Arsenal in the race to sign Diomande. They are both allegedly in a position to activate the defender's release clause of around £68 million ahead of next term.

Diomande, 20, has established himself as one of the most promising centre-backs in the world since joining Sporting from Danish outfit Midtjylland for over £6 million last January. He has helped his team keep 11 clean sheets in 38 matches, scoring three goals in the process.

Silva, on the other hand, has started 23 of 25 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He has netted two goals, one in the Premier League, and has helped the Blues register seven clean sheets so far.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Chelsea's plans to sign a new striker in winter window

Ahead of Chelsea's 0-0 FA Cup last-32 home draw against Aston Villa, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked to shed light on his team's pursuit of a new striker. He replied (h/t OneFootball):

"Too many rumors; player in, player out. At the moment, nothing to say. We work really hard about different things in different areas. We will communicate if something happens."

Asserting that he is happy with his current options, Pochettino added:

"No [we are not desperate to sign anyone]. Desperate to win the title, not to sign players. I'm happy with the squad. The last week is the most action and we need to be ready for anything that can happen in the squad."

With Nicolas Jackson out representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations 2024, Chelsea have been linked with a host of strikers of late. They are said to be aiming to sign one of Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema, Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, and Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

The Blues, who are ninth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 31 points from 21 matches, currently have Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku as their other striking options. They handed Cole Palmer a start in the number nine role in the 0-0 FA Cup draw against Aston Villa on Friday (January 26).