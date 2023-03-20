Chelsea eye former Manchester United player as Mount replacement: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Andreas Pereira's situation at Fulham as they begin considering replacements for Mason Mount. They, and a host of other clubs, are said to be keeping tabs on Pereira ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pereira ended his eight-year stay at Manchester United last summer and made a £10 million switch to Fulham, where he has thrived. While he made 75 appearances for the Manchester giants, scoring just four goals, he has scored thrice and created six in 31 appearances at Fulham.

According to ESPN, Fulham will be reluctant to sanction a sale. However, they are said to value the Brazilian between £25 million to £35 million. Pereira is contracted to Craven Cottage until 2026, with the option of extending it by another year.

Chelsea are finding it difficult to agree on a contract extension with their youth product Mount. They are expected to part ways with him at the end of the season. The Blues will be eager to sell the England midfielder rather than see him leave on a free transfer in 2024.

"It's important he makes the right choice" – Chelsea manager Graham Potter opens up on Mason Mount's contract situation

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has given his thoughts on highly-rated Blues midfielder Mount's situation as he has one year left on his contract.

The England international is among the few first-team players whose long-term Blues future is yet to be decided. Recent reports have indicated that there seems to be a long way to go in terms of the player agreeing to extend his stay at the west London club.

Potter has stated that he has spoken with Mount several times and hoped he would make the right decision for his career. He said:

"It's between the club and Mason. I've spoken to him several times about life in general. My feelings for Mason are clear and I think he's a fantastic person. But sometimes these things happen. It's complicated there and it's best I speak a little about it."

He added:

"I'm not naive and I know it's an important contract for him. These things have to be right for him and his family and it's important he makes the right choice for him."

Mount, 24, has registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 games for Chelsea.

