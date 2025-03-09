Chelsea eye move for 27-year-old defender to bolster Enzo Maresca's squad - Reports

Chelsea’s interest in Feyenoord defender David Hancko has reportedly increased as the club prepare to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s squad in the summer transfer window. According to TeamTalk, the Blues have made contact with the Dutch outfit to establish more details on the Slovakian centre-back, as they are serious about bringing him in.

Hancko has played a key role for Feyenoord this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions. His four goals and four assists have made him one of the league’s most formidable defenders in what have been key performances in the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League.

However Chelsea face stiff competition from a number of European clubs. Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking Hancko, and Atletico Madrid and Juventus are in the running as well. The Spanish outfit have increased their interest of late, contacting Feyenoord directly and intending to enter into formal negotiations.

Juventus, on the other hand, have been in conversation with Hancko’s camp since December, with the Italian club presenting a four or five-year deal for around €5 million. They will have to negotiate with Feyenoord, who want €50 million for the defender. Hancko is a player in demand, and with these clubs showing interest, Chelsea will have to act quickly if they want to land the 27-year-old.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca praises Van Nistelrooy ahead of Leicester City clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has commented on Ruud van Nistelrooy, his former teammate who has become Leicester City manager. This comes ahead of Sunday's (March 9) Premier League showdown between the Blues and the Foxes at Stamford Bridge.

Notably, Maresca managed Leicester City last season, leading them into the Premier League, which gave him the Stamford Bridge job. Speaking about their new manager Van Nistelrooy, Maresca said (via BBC):

"Ruud is a friend of mine. We played together and then after we have been in contact. When Leicester called, he thought to call me and we had a chat. I said to him that Leicester is a fantastic club, run by fantastic people.

"I have said many times, I'm 30 years in football and it was probably the best people in football that I'd met. So I told him many good, positive things about Leicester."

Chelsea sit fifth in the league and are looking for consecutive Premier League victories for the first time in 2025. On the other side, sitting in 19th on the table, Leicester are desperate for points after losing their last four league matches.

The Blues will look to cement their place in the European qualification spots with their home advantage, while Leicester battle against the prospect of relegation.

