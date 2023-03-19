Chelsea eye move for 6'4 goalkeeper as Kepa replacement - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga in the starting XI.

Manager Graham Potter has tended to prefer the Spanish goalkeeper over Edouard Mendy. The latter could leave in the summer as a result of reduced playing time.

The 31-year-old has played in just three Premier League games since Potter replaced manager Thomas Tuchel in early September. According to Football Insider, the English tactician has informed the club's board that he wants a new goalkeeper.

Meslier, who has played every minute of his team's 26 league games this season, has been earmarked as a target. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the French goalkeeper but Chelsea are prepared to outbid them.

The former Lorient shot-stopper's contract at Elland Road runs until the summer of 2026 and his team have placed a £30 million-plus price tag on him. It remains to be seen if the valuation drops in the event of Leeds potentially dropping down to the Championship in May.

Kepa, 28, has played in 27 games for the Blues this season.

The Whites are 14th in the league table - just two points above 18th-placed West Ham United, who have a game in hand. Meslier, 23, boasts an impressive height of 6 ft 4 in and is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in his age bracket.

In the event of his arrival, Chelsea would be wise to offload one of Mendy and Arrizabalaga to eliminate needless competition and free up some space on the wage bill.

Potter highlights the positives in Chelsea's draw vs Everton

Chelsea's two-game winning run across competitions, which has been a rarity at the club in recent months, was brought to a halt by Everton on Saturday (18 March).

The Blues led twice but squandered the lead both times, with Josh Simms' 89th-minute equalizer sealing the 2-2 scoreline at Stamford Bridge. Speaking after his team's league draw against the Toffees, Potter said (h/t Evening Standard):

"Ultimately we haven’t defended well enough. I think result-wise it was a step back because we wanted to win. But performance-wise it was a step forward because we attacked well. The feeling is frustration because we’ve dropped points."

The Blues kept 69% possession of the ball and managed seven shots on target as compared to Everton's three. The draw leaves the west London giants 10th in the table with just 38 points from 27 games.

Chelsea do, however, have a two-legged UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid to look forward to next month.

