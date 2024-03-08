Chelsea eye move for Championship forward who has impressed this season: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in launching a move to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of the next campaign.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, the Blues have been on a serious spending spree. They have added wingers such as Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke to their squad for hefty fees.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are aiming to rope in a new wide operator in the upcoming summer window. Hence, they have earmarked Summerville as a top transfer target following his great offensive performances in the EFL Championship in the ongoing season.

Chelsea, who also have young wingers like Diego Moreira and Angelo Gabriel, are believed to have scouted Summerville on multiple occasions this season. Their top brass have been impressed with the player.

Summerville, 22, has started 31 of his 33 league appearances for Leeds this term. He has found the back of the opposition net 15 times and provided eight assists in 2,664 minutes of acton in the Championship.

A right-footed inside forward blessed with pace and flair, the Dutchman has netted once and registered as many assist in three cup outings for Leeds this season. He will next feature for his club in a Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday (March 8).

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Chelsea-Newcastle United league contest

In his column for the BBC, ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 triumph for his former club in their Premier League home contest against Newcastle United on Monday (March 11). He wrote:

"Which Chelsea team will turn up and which Newcastle side will we see? The Magpies bounced back from a bad defeat at Arsenal by beating Wolves, but they have not won back-to-back league games since the start of December."

Sutton backed the Blues to register their 11th league win of the term:

"I've lost count of the number of times I've backed Chelsea at home, and been wrong, but surely they are going to win again at Stamford Bridge before the end of the season? I went with the law of averages when I picked a Newcastle home victory last week, so hopefully the same method will work again this time."

Mauricio Pochettino's outfit, who lost 4-1 at Newcastle earlier this season, are 11th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with just 36 points from 26 games. They have won once in their last five league outings.

The Magpies, on the other hand, are currently eighth with 40 points from 27 games so far. They have registered three victories, one draw, and four defeats in their last eight league meetings against the Blues.