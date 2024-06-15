Chelsea eye move for defender who left Manchester United for free - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Raphael Varane as a free agent following the expiration of his Manchester United contract. Several clubs, including Juventus and Al-Nassr, are in the fray to sign the 31-year-old, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues bid farewell to Thiago Silva, regarded as one of the most influential defenders even at 39. His exit will create a massive void in defence and Chelsea are currently interested in getting Varane on board in the summer.

The Blues won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and Varane's presence in the team might allow Chelsea to compete at the highest level yet again.

The west London club's defence comprises youngsters including Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella. The former Champions League winners, however, need an experienced centre-back which is why Varane's addition could bolster their squad and also add much-needed depth.

Trending

Although Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League last season, they have had a pretty turbulent season, conceding 63 goals. While the Blues turned things around towards the dying embers of the season, they looked pretty vulnerable in defence. This is where Varane's addition could really help the west London outfit.

Chelsea continue to retain an interest in Aston Villa's Jhon Dhuran

According to The Athletic, the Blues are interested in signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Dhuran. Attack has also been an area of concern for the west London club.

Cole Palmer was their standout player, scoring 27 goals in 48 games across all competitions. However, the same can't be said about other their attacking players. While Nicholas Jackson has shown promise, he still lacks the killer instinct for scoring goals. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku missed most of last season due to injury.

Dhuran managed eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions and may really come in handy. Villa are reportedly open to selling the player who is valued at £40 million. For their part, the Blues are said to be doing background checks on the player as some at Villa have questioned the player's attitude.