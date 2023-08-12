Chelsea eye Premier League-winning goalkeeper as Kepa Arrizabalaga edges closer to Real Madrid move - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as a possible replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is close to joining Real Madrid.

The Blues could be forced into looking for a new shot-stopper, following the imminent transfer of Arrizabalaga to Madrid on a season-long loan.

Chelsea have already verbally agreed on a loan deal with Real Madrid for the 28-year-old to move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

His imminent departure is expected to leave head coach Mauricio Pochettino with new signing Robert Sanchez as the only established shot-stopper at the club.

Meanwhile, recent reports, as quoted by transfer journalist Jacob Steinberg, have revealed that former Leicester City captain Schmeichel has emerged as a transfer target for the Blues.

The 36-year-old shot-stopper is currently with French club Nice, after leaving the PL in 2022. He is, however, best known for his time in England with Leicester City, where he spent 11 years with the Foxes.

Schmeichel was also part of the Leicester City squad that won a historic PL title during the 2015-16 season under Italian tactician Claudio Ranieri.

His experience could go a long way in helping Pochettino's side, which is currently stacked with a number of young and promising players.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea eventually succeed in their attempt to land Schmeichel this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks about the preparedness of his Chelsea squad ahead of the new season

The Blues will kick start their 2023-24 football campaign on Sunday (August 13), when they welcome PL giants Liverpool to Stamford Bridge for their first league game of the season.

The west London club would be hoping to make amends for their disastrous performance last season. The new head coach Pochettino is saddled with the responsibility of leading that resurgence.

Chelsea have already been active in the ongoing transfer window, bringing in the likes of Axel Disasi, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Christopher Nkunku and the like.

More names are still being linked with joining the Blues before the window shuts, with Pochettino stressing that his club are still in the market to try and finish up their transfer activities.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference (via Football London), he said:

"It's not going to change. We are working really hard to try and finish the squad. The market doesn't help to finish business before the start of the season. For every club, it is like this. I am positive.

He continued:

"I am so happy with how the players are working. We have quality to win games and to be the place we need to be. It is about belief. I have no doubt with the fans and the quality of our players [that] we can win games."