Chelsea eye surprise move for £30 million rated La Liga star to bolster attack: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to launch a permanent move to sign Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson this summer.

Jackson, 21, has established himself as a key performer for the Yellow Submarine since recovering from a hip injury earlier this year. He impressed with his 10 goals and two assists in his final 11 La Liga appearances last campaign.

A right-footed centre-forward blessed with pace and dribbling, the Senegalese was a part of Villarreal B in the 2021-22 campaign. He made the most of his chances in the senior side last term, bagging a total of 18 goals and assists.

According to Evening Standard reporter Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have earmarked Jackson as an alternative transfer target to Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen. They have already sat down with the player's agents to discuss a potential move.

Villarreal are willing to entertain offers in the region of £30 million for their forward, as per the aforementioned report.

Jackson, who has a deal till 2026 at the Estadi de la Ceramica, could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Stamford Bridge outfit. Apart from operating as a striker, he could also step in as an emergency wide operator on both flanks.

Chelsea are also believed to be keeping tabs on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Juventus player Dusan Vlahovic. They are likely to make room for summer arrivals by offloading Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang soon.

Premier League outfit urged to snap up Chelsea loanee Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who was on loan at Chelsea last season, is set to become one of the subjects of transfer speculation this summer. He is expected to leave his club after falling out with Diego Simeone earlier this January.

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie urged Aston Villa to sign Felix and said:

"Villa are going to make a real push next season with the players they are looking to sign right now. After seeing West Ham win the Europa Conference League, Villa can do the same and then qualify for the Europa League."

Backing Unai Emery's side to rope in Felix on a permanent basis in the upcoming summer, McAvennie continued:

"They are making all the right noises, they are a huge club and deserve to be up there with the big teams. So, it would not surprise me to see them challenging for trophies. Villa will only get stronger if they opt to sign Felix."

Felix, who is said to be valued at £86 million, scored four goals in 20 games during his six-month spell at Chelsea.

