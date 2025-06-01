Chelsea eye surprise move for Manchester United star - Reports 

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, according to iNews (via TribalFootball). The Blues were also linked with a move for the English midfielder in the winter, although the transfer failed to materialize.

Mainoo exploded onto the scene under Erik ten Hag last season, but has seen his importance diminish since the arrival of Ruben Amorim. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time under the Portuguese head coach, and his future remains uncertain.

Mainoo has registered two goals and one assist from 28 appearances under Amorim, but most of them were from the bench. Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League, and changes are in order this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils may have to offload some of their academy stars to adhere to PSR norms. Mainoo's exit could be registered as pure profit in the books due to his homegrown status.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to revamp their midfield. The Blues have invested in talented, young footballers in recent windows, and Mainoo fits the bill.

The report adds that the London giants are now ready to reignite their interest in the 20-year-old. Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League this season and can offer Mainoo Champions League football if he agrees to join them. However, Manchester United are hoping to hold on to him and believe Bruno Fernandes' proposed departure could help address their finances.

Will Alejandro Garnacho leave Manchester United to join Chelsea this summer?

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is ready to leave Manchester United and move to Chelsea this summer, according to The Sun (via Metro). The Argentine forward's future at Old Trafford is up in the air after a rumored fallout with Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho was left on the bench for the Europa League final and came on only for the final 20 minutes. The 20-year-old questioned their decision after the Red Devils lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

His remarks may not have sat well with Amorim, and Garnacho is now expected to be sold this summer. The Argentine is an academy graduate, so his departure could also help Manchester United adhere to FFP regulations.

Chelsea were linked with Alejandro Garnacho in the winter and could reignite their interest in the coming days. The Argentine apparently wants to stay in the Premier League even after leaving United, and has informed his agent that he is open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

