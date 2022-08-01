Chelsea eyeing move for 26-year-old Spanish winger admired by Thomas Tuchel: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the availability of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore to bolster their ranks in the ongoing transfer window.

According to journalist Andreas Korssund, Chelsea are considering Traore as a backup to Reece James in the right wing-back position. He also added that Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the player.

According to journalist Andreas Korssund, EXCL: Adama Traore is a player Chelsea are considering for the RWB position, however no talks have even started with Wolves yet. Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the player.



Traore, who is in the final year of his contract at the Molineux Stadium, has been a regular starter for Wolves since his arrival from Middlesbrough for £18 million in the summer of 2018. He has featured in 154 matches for his current club, registering 11 goals and 18 assists in the process.

The 26-year-old Spaniard spent the first half of the season in England last time around, scoring one goal in 20 Premier League appearances. He later joined Barcelona on a six-month loan deal in January this year. He provided four assists in 734 minutes of action for the La Liga club.

Known for his pace and dribbling, Traore is expected to add a more attacking dimension to the Blues' established system of 3-4-2-1. His directness with the ball and his knack for crossing from the byline is likely to benefit centre-forwards like Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

So far, Chelsea have announced the signings of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The Blues are scheduled to open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home at Everton on August 6.

Chelsea in pursuit of two Inter Milan players

Chelsea are currently in the market for a defender after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, the west London outfit are keeping tabs on Inter Milan duo Milan Skriniar and Denzel Dumfries.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said:

"Denzel Dumfries and Milan Skriniar are on Chelsea's radar, and Inter, I still think, are going to have to sell somebody out of necessity between now and when the window shuts."

Milan Skriniar is a player Chelsea have expressed interest in before. They originally explored him as part of a possible swap deal when discussing Romelu Lukaku. Inter made it clear they were only open to a straight-cash deal. Challenging for Chelsea since Inter asking for €65-70m.

Skriniar, who is in the final year of his current deal at Inter, has helped his club lift three trophies. Overall, the 27-year-old centre-back has made 217 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Dumfries, on the other hand, shined in his debut campaign at the San Siro last season. The 26-year-old registered five goals and seven assists from the right wing-back position in 45 matches across competitions.

