Chelsea eyeing move for Argentine coach if results don’t improve under Graham Potter: Reports

According to The Hard Tackle, Chelsea are eyeing a move for former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino if their results don't improve under Graham Potter. The Blues have been plagued with inconsistency since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel in September.

While the initial signs were encouraging under the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager, over time, the results have dropped. The Blues are currently winless in their last five matches and have lost their last two. The recent Premier League defeat against bottom-placed Southampton has well-and-truly sounded the alarms at Stamford Bridge.

Potter has won only nine of his 25 matches in charge of the team, losing nine and drawing seven. Despite a record-breaking January transfer window, the Blues' performances haven't improved and they are currently languishing at the halfway point of the league table.

Considering the woeful results, the club's hierarchy are reportedly considering sacking Potter. They have identified Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, as a possible replacement. He was also an option for the club last year after they sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino has a knack for developing youngsters into world-beaters. Given Chelsea's young squad, he might just be the man to lead them. The Argentine coach's extensive experience in English football would help him in adjusting quickly. He was in charge of Spurs for 293 matches, winning 160 of those.

However, there might be competition for his services as Spurs themselves could be looking for a new manager in the summer. Antonio Conte, the current Spurs boss, is reportedly looking to move back to Italy.

Chelsea fans were left enraged by the team's 1-0 Premier League home defeat to Southampton. Graham Potter claimed after the match that their reactions were justified.

Speaking after the game at Stamford Bridge, Potter told the media (via football.london):

"After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable. I think we’ve had a tough period and I think we’ve had lots of challenges in terms of integrating young players into the Premier League. While results don’t go your way it can be tough, that is how it is."

The Blues will return to action on February 26 as they take on Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

