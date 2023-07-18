Chelsea eyeing move for Manchester United defender after Wesley Fofana’s ACL injury: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after Wesley Fofana suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

According to 90min, Maguire is an option for the Blues after Fofana's injury has given Mauricio Pochettino a headache. The Frenchman has undergone reconstructive surgery on his ACL.

Fofana, 22, is expected to miss the majority, if not, all of the 2023-24 campaign, leaving Pochettino in need of options at the back. Chelsea are reported to have made enquiries about Maguire's situation at Manchester United.

The 30-year-old was stripped of the Red Devils' captaincy by Erik ten Hag and has been told he can leave the club. The England international has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford, starting just eight league games last season.

Manchester United would rather sell Maguire than send him out on loan. However, Chelsea are capable of covering the defender's wages in full, which is something other potential suitors aren't able to do.

Maguire isn't lacking in options should he decide to depart United this summer. Newcastle United, West Ham United and Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are all showing an interest.

Pochettino could do with more experience in defense after allowing Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta to leave this summer. Maguire has made 175 appearances since arriving at Manchester United in 2019. He has also been capped 57 times by England.

Chelsea were advised to sign Manchester United's Harry Maguire instead of Wesley Fofana

Harry Maguire was a target for the Blues last summer.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson reckons Chelsea made a mistake choosing to sign Fofana instead of Maguire last summer. The Frenchman arrived from Leicester for £75 million but has endured an injury-ridden spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues decided against a move for Manchester United's Maguire at the time. Merson touched on this by insinuating that the west Londoners should have signed the England international instead:

“If I was Chelsea, I would have gone for Harry Maguire, I would! Harry Maguire in a three is very good, believe me. He’s played for England and never gets ripped, he’s a good defender in a three."

It remains to be seen what formation Pochettino will look to implement but he often prefers a 4-3-3 formation. This will mean Maguire would continue in a back four, a setup he has looked nervous in at times.

Fofana has endured a nightmare start to life at Stamford Bridge since his big-money move from Leicester. He featured just 22 times across competitions last season, helping the west London giants keep four clean sheets.