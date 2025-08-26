Chelsea eyeing up possible move to sign 22-year-old Barcelona midfielder this summer: Reports

Chelsea are weighing up a late move to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez before the transfer window slams shut, as per reports. The Blues remain in the market for attacking reinforcements after an impressive end to the 2024-25 season and start to the 2025-26 season.

David Ornstein reports that Enzo Maresca's side have initiated contacts with the representatives of Spain international Lopez over a possible move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have yet to meet their Spanish counterparts to discuss a move for the 22-year-old, as they have the midfielder in their sights in case of key departures this week.

Chelsea are prepared for the exits of both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this week, and are expected to sign both Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho. They are, however, preparing an alternative option for if they fail to reach an agreement for either, and will move for Lopez.

Fermin Lopez has been linked with an exit from Barcelona on several occasions this summer after two seasons as a first-team star. The La Masia graduate has proven his worth under Xavi and Hansi Flick but may be considered for a transfer by the club due to their financial worries this summer.

An Olympic gold medalist with Spain, Lopez faces serious competition for regular minutes at his boyhood club and could be sold to raise some money. He has a contract until 2029 but is not regarded as 'untouchable' from within the Spanish champions.

Chelsea stars join Barcelona stars in Brazil squad for September

Chelsea's Brazilian trio of Andrey Santos, Joao Pedro, and Estevao have been named in the Brazil national team squad for their September internationals. Selecao boss Carlo Ancelotti has named them along with Barcelona ace Raphinha, Manchester United duo of Matheus Cunha and Casemiro, and Liverpool's Alisson.

Striker Pedro has introduced himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful excellently since joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer with six goal contributions so far. Teenage sensation Estevao has also enjoyed a fine start to life at the club, earning a Man of the Match award on his full debut for the club. Midfielder Santos has impressed following two successful loan stints at Strasbourg, earning him recognition with the national team.

Brazil are third in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for next summer's FIFA World Cup and will be without several stars next month. They will be hopeful of getting good results against Chile and Bolivia in their qualifiers, notwithstanding, as they look to form their final squad for the Mundial.

