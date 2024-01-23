Chelsea could face battle from Liverpool in attempt to sign midfielder with £47 million release clause: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to face competition from Liverpool for young attacker Luis Guilherme, who plays as a No. 10. The Brazilian is highly rated and has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the past.

As per a report in the Daily Mail's latest Transfer Confidential newsletter, Guilherme has a £47 million release clause in his new contract, and Liverpool are keeping tabs. The 17-year-old also has interest from the Blues, who have been keeping a close eye on him for the last 12 months.

Transfermarkt's Marcos Watts commented on the teenager:

"Luis Guilherme highlights the success of Palmeiras' youth academy. Only 17, he is already capable of being influential as a no.10 in Brazil's Série A and is also capable of playing as a winger. He is one of Brazil's biggest talents. He is very fast—both physically but also mentally—and has an excellent left foot."

The Blues fought the Reds last summer for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia's signatures. They ended up with both players, leaving Jurgen Klopp's side to make a late move for Wataru Endo.

Joe Cole claims Chelsea star could be their version of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell Conor Gallagher to raise funds (via GOAL). They see the midfielder as the next big sale at the club, but Mauricio Pochettino is keen on keeping the Englishman at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Cole also believes Gallagher should be a key part of the club's future and wants the owners to reconsider their reported plans to sell. He added that the midfielder could be their version of Jordan Henderson at Liverpool and said during the Green Football Weekend at Wembley Stadium:

"Conor Gallagher is a crucial one and is the face of the club. He's a captain in the leadership group, so to take him out of the team now would not be good. If I was advising him, I'd tell him he has a big future at Chelsea. I think what Jordan Henderson was to Liverpool, he can be that for Chelsea."

Meanwhile, Liverpool reportedly remain interested in Levi Cowill despite him signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The Reds also tried to sign him in the summer but could not lure him to Anfield.