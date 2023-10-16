Chelsea face competition from Premier League rivals in race to sign Brazilian midfielder: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to face competition from London rivals West Ham United for the signature of Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme.

According to Sport Witness, the Brazil under-20 international, who is contracted with his current club till 2025, is likely to leave before its expiry. The aforementioned report claims that the player has already met with several European clubs, including the Blues and Hammers.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have already had an offer turned down, with the Brazilian outfit demanding more than €35 million to sanction the sale. In all, Guilherme has managed 26 senior appearances for his current club across all competitions, bagging two assists.

So far this season, the attacking midfielder has completed 15 league appearances without scoring a goal or registering an assist for Palmeiras. However, he's started just four fixtures in the Brazilian top flight.

Chelsea are lacking a natural attacking midfielder at Stamford Bridge, and the youngster's addition could bolster their options in the position. However, given his age and inexperience, he may not see much game time straightaway should he join in the near future.

Regardless, both aforementioned English clubs can only bring Guilherme to the UK once he turns 18 in February next year.

Mauricio Pochettino lavishes praise on Raheem Sterling as Chelsea prepare to face Arsenal after international break

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on Raheem Sterling's performance following the Blues' 4-1 victory against Burnley before the international break (October 7). Sterling contributed with a goal and an assist to help his side claim all three points.

The England international managed 36 touches of the ball, successfully completed two of his five attempted dribbles, and made one key pass. Speaking about his performance, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"It's his job, no, to play well? He was well, he was involved in the goals. I am so happy for him and team. I think the team was good, the performance was fantastic and go to the international break with a different feeling."

Sterling will be looking to add to the three league goals he has this season when his side hosts London rivals Arsenal on Saturday (October 21). The Blues enter this fixture placed 11th with 11 points, nine places behind the Gunners, who have racked up 20 points so far.