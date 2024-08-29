Chelsea face FFP punishment after UEFA make decision on controversial sale - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea looks set to face punishment from UEFA as a result of their controversial asset sales. The English club looks set to fall foul of the governing body again, following the £8.6 million fine they paid for similar breaches in July last year.

The Financial Fair Play rules were introduced in 2011-12 to initially protect clubs from spending way beyond their means. Common punishments for breaching the rulings include transfer bans, fines, withholding prize money, and disqualification from continental competitions.

Chelsea looks to be in trouble following their attempt to sell two club-owned hotels to their sister company for £ 76.5 million. The Premier League is yet to close the loophole that allows clubs to get away with such moves but UEFA rules do not permit clubs to do so.

Trending

The west London outfit has spent lavishly under the stewardship of Todd Boehly, spending over £1 billion on player acquisitions, and are keen to balance their books. The club has also tried to raise more money via player sales to help with their FFP issues.

Chelsea manager urges club to reduce squad size

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has urged the club to cut the size of the squad to improve their financial situation. The west London club have recruited heavily again this summer, bringing in 12 players this window to take their squad size well above the maximum 25 that can be registered.

Speaking to the club's website, the Italian manager said:

"The target is to solve the economic problem in terms of selling players. From there, we try to do our best and see where we arrive.

Chelsea look set to sanction the departures of more players before the transfer window slams shut. Kepa Arrizabalaga has left the club on loan while Conor Galagher has been sold to Atletico Madrid. Players like Raheem Sterling, Trevor Chalobah and Ben Chillwell are all set to be sold to raise funds and balance the books at the club.

Despite their financial issues, the Blues continued to be linked with Jadon Sancho and Ivan Toney.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback