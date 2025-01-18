Chelsea face fresh €40m battle from Serie A giants for 23-year-old Bundesliga ace: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly facing strong competition from Serie A giants Napoli for the signature of Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi. As per Sky Germany, Napoli are eyeing the Germany international as one of their targets to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Naples club lost their star attacker Kvaratskhelia this month to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a reported €70 million deal. They now face the daunting task of replacing the Georgia international and have several players in their sights.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was reportedly the first player they tried to pursue. However, the Red Devils reportedly value the Argentine at around the same price that Napoli received for Kvaratskhelia.

Antonio Conte's side reportedly also got in touch with Lille's Edon Zhegrova but the Ligue 1 giants have no intention to sell in January. They are now reportedly keen on Borussia Dortmund's Adeyemi who has also been linked heavily linked with Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca's side reportedly also want the German speedster after Mykhailo Mudryk's suspension due to testing positive for banned substances. Despite interest in his services, Adeyemi is understood to be unwilling to leave Signal Iduna Park in January.

Expectations were big from Adeyemi when Borussia Dortmund signed him from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022. However, he has not quite been able to live up to his promise at the Bundesliga club so far.

The 22-year-old has just 19 goals and 13 assists to his name in 78 appearances for the BVB so far. He has somewhat improved his numbers this season, having contributed five goals and as many assists in 13 games.

Chelsea overtake Arsenal in the race for 21-year-old defender: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly stepped ahead of their London rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. According to Caught Offside, the Blues are currently leading the chase although Bayern Munich are also interested in the defender's signature.

Diomande has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP following his switch from Danish side FC Midtjylland in January 2023. He has been almost ever-present for the Portuguese champions at the back and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up in their pursuit of the 21-year-old who has made 80 appearances for Sporting so far. Arsenal have also been credited as suitors while Ruben Amorim is also reportedly keen on a reunion with Diomande at Manchester United.

