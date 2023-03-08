Chelsea facing mass exodus as 13 players could seek exits due to Todd Boehly contract clause: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly facing the possibility of a mass exodus as the new signings could see their wages reduced by up to 25% next season. The clauses in their contracts will see them sit on reduced wages if the club does not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

As per a report in the Express, Chelsea players could consider leaving less than a year after joining because of the clause. The Blues are 10th in the Premier League - 11 points off fourth-placed Tottenham - and with just 13 games to go, will need a miracle to finish in the top four places this season.

Their only chance of playing in the Champions League next season will be if they win the tournament this season. The Blues made it to the quarterfinals last night, courtesy of a 2-0 at home against Borussia Dortmund to seal the tie 2-1.

Manager Graham Potter has spoken about the bloated squad he has to deal with, indicating that a few exits are likely to take place this summer. However, reports suggest that the 13 new signings in the last two windows are unlikely to be sold.

Potter said:

"There are challenges when you've got that many players. There are challenges in terms of what role they play because most players want to play. They want to play, be on the pitch and help the team. When they are not, it is a challenge for lots of reasons at this club."

He added:

"When you go through a period of transition and the steps we've gone through then there are going to be periods when it is going to be tougher than you ideally want – it's not optimal. I am not complaining about it and I have to do my best to support and manage the club. Step by step I want to put the team in a better place than when I arrived."

'Chelsea's training sessions look like a summer camp'

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Chelsea's training sessions seem like a summer camp because of the number of players involved. He believes that Graham Potter is due to have a tough time every day because of the sheer number he has to deal with.

He told RMC Sport:

"I'm sorry guys, but Potter, the main problem he has is that he's managing more than 30 players on a daily basis in training. It's a summer camp at the moment. You can spend €600m, and you tell me they have colossal means."

"They had colossal means because UEFA are thinking about changing FFP because of Chelsea, and so they need to be qualified to avoid sanctions, which they're likely going to get."

Chelsea are still keen on adding players in the summer with Christophe Nkunku set to join from RB Leipzig. The Blues are also being linked with Declan Rice, Tammy Abraham and others.

