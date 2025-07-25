Chelsea fail with €68 million bid to sign 20-year-old Serie A star as details of transfer attempt emerge: Reports

Chelsea have seen a €68 million bid for Juventus sensation Kenan Yildiz knocked back by the Serie A giants this summer, as per reports from Italy. The Blues have spared no cost in signing players over the years and this transfer window is no exception, with multiple additions.

Gazzetta.it reports that the Blues have had an offer for Yildiz turned down, with Juventus insisting that the Turkiye international is not for sale. The 20-year-old is considered as the future of the Italian side and has earned the complete trust of manager Igor Tudor, and will not be sold this summer.

Yildiz joined Juventus for free as a teenager in 2022 after spending time in the Bayern Munich youth setup. He quickly proved himself to be a top talent and was handed the number 10 shirt just a year after he made his senior debut for the club aged 18.

Chelsea watched Yildiz closely at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, where he scored three goals and provided an assist in four appearances for the Bianconeri. The youngster is a player of interest for Blues boss Enzo Maresca, who was on the books of Juventus back in his playing days.

The Blues have signed Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, and Estevao Willian as their attacking reinforcements heading into the 2025-26 season, but want to strengthen further. They have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons in a move that could end their interest in Yildiz this summer. With the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku facing uncertain futures, Chelsea could still move for more attackers.

Premier League side keeping close tabs on Chelsea star: Reports

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling is a player of interest to West London rivals Fulham this summer, as per reports. The experienced forward is certain to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after failing to break into the plans of Blues coach Enzo Maresca.

The Telegraph reports that Fulham have added Sterling to their list of targets but will only make a move later in the window. They will provide a local option for the 30-year-old, who has also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli this summer.

Raheem Sterling spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal, where he scored just one goal throughout his temporary spell at the club. Chelsea hope to recoup at least £20 million from his sale and wish to get him off their books permanently this summer.

