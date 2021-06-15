Chelsea favorites to sign Manchester City target – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly the favorites to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer. The Blues face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for the England international's signature.

As per reports in Fichajes, Chelsea have overtaken their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Grealish. The Aston Villa star is open to a transfer despite having signed a new deal at Villa Park last summer.

Aston Villa are reportedly open to selling Grealish for the right price. Manchester City, who are looking to strengthen their squad, have been linked with a £100 million move for the Englishman.

Jose Mourinho has likened Jack Grealish to Luis Figo 👀 pic.twitter.com/NUmWlnaRDY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2021

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in the market for a creative midfielder and have reportedly set their sights on Grealish. The England midfielder is reportedly United's back-up option if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea target Jack Grealish urged to leave Aston Villa

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Jack Grealish to 'move on' from Aston Villa this summer. The Englishman believes Grealish needs to play at a big club and that this summer is his best chance of securing a move. He told Football Insider:

"He has a huge amount of quality and should be one of the first names on the team sheet with England and the fact that he isn't is ridiculous. Sometimes you only get the recognition when you make the big move. If you perform at one of the big boys, you get all of the attention".

"Will a Man City pull the trigger? He is an incredible player and if he goes to City his estimation would go up even more. Grealish is doing great things at Villa but I just think the time has come for him to move on and I expect a big boy to sign him."

