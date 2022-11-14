Chelsea favorites to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after sensational interview and accusations about the Old Trafford club - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly emerged as favorites to sign Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Portugal international's journey at United seems to be close to its end. His explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, where he called out the club and manager Erik ten Hag, has not gone down well with most football followers.

Many fans have even called out for the veteran forward to be sent out of Old Trafford immediately.

According to Betfair (via Evening Standard), Chelsea are now the most likely destination for Ronaldo and a January move could be in the offing.

The Blues were among the clubs linked with the Portuguese over the summer window earlier this year, but then-manager Thomas Tuchel vetoed the move. However, with Graham Potter now at the helm of affairs, they could once again move in for the former Real Madrid forward.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid were also linked with the forward in the summer as the player looked for a Champions League-playing club. However, both clubs eventually backed out of a move for him.

With the 37-year-old's recent antics, it remains to be seen whether a top European club would consider getting him on board. He has a little over six months left on his contract with Manchester United.

"I don't have respect for Erik ten Hag" - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, in his recent interview with Piers Morgan, astonishingly stated that he doesn't have respect for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

“I don't have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn't show respect for me,” Ronaldo told Morgan (via Fabrizio Romano).

“If you don't have respect for me, I will never have any for you,” he added.

The Portuguese has struggled for game time under Ten Hag, who prefers more versatile and flexible forwards who are adept at pressing and suit his playing style.

In all, he has played 16 matches across competitions this season for United, scoring just three goals in them. Two of those came against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

He was also recently axed from the squad, forced to train with reserves and fined two weeks of his wages for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur. Without him on the pitch, Manchester United defeated Antonio Conte's Spurs 2-0.

Ronaldo was then made captain of the team for their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on November 6. He missed Manchester United's final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday (November 13) altogether.

