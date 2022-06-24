Chelsea favorites to sign Neymar ahead of Manchester United and Barcelona - Reports 

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United and Barcelona target Neymar.

According to Sky Bet (as per Daily Star) Chelsea are believed to be leading the race to sign the 30-year-old forward. PSG have reportedly grown frustrated with the former Barcelona star's off-field antics and inconsistent performances.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017. The Brazilian has gone on to score 100 goals and provide 60 assists in 144 appearances for the Ligue 1 club and has helped them win four league titles, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de la Ligue titles.

Despite his impressive record for the club, there is a feeling that the Brazilian has failed to reach his potential during his time in the French capital.

Furthermore, his relationship with the fans seemingly hit boiling point after PSG's disappointing elimination from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage at the hands of Real Madrid. Neymar was heavily jeered by his home fans.

Les Parisiens are expected to undergo a massive transformation this summer under new sporting director Luis Campos. The club could also look to cash-in on Neymar. He has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Barcelona.

Chelsea will be eager to sign a top-quality forward this summer after parting ways with Romelu Lukaku, who is set to return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal as per Sky Sports.

Manchester United are also weighing up a move for Neymar as per Republicworld. The Red Devils are set to part ways with Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, and Juan Mata at the end of the month after the expiration of their contracts. The club are therefore expected to sign multiple forwards this summer.

The addition of a household name like Neymar is likely to give the club's fans and players the boost they require after a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

As per Sport, Barcelona have been offered the chance to re-sign Neymar this summer. The Brazilian spent four seasons with the club during which he helped them win two La Liga titles, three Copa Del Rey's, and a Champions League. The Catalan giants will also be keen to sign a top-quality forward to boost their chances of competing for the La Liga title next season.

Chelsea are believed to be ahead of Barcelona and Manchester United in the race to sign Neymar. The Blues are in need of attacking reinforcements as their lack of goals and creativity in attack was one of the main reasons for their downfall last season. They are also one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the 30-year-old's wages.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Chelsea lead Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man Utd in race to sign Neymar after PSG exit claim thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-… Chelsea lead Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man Utd in race to sign Neymar after PSG exit claim thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-…

Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester United could drop their interest in Neymar due to his injury record and off-field antics

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Neymar's attitude, inconsistent performances, and injury record are some of the main reasons why he has been heavily criticized by fans and pundits during his time with PSG. He has failed to make 25 Ligue 1 appearances in any of the five seasons he has been at the club.

Chelsea and Manchester United could therefore opt against signing the Brazilian as he could struggle to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

Manchester United are expected to undergo a rebuild under the guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag this summer. The club will therefore be keen to make some astute signings who will help the Dutch tactician implement his philosophy and put the club's desires before their own.

Sun Sport @SunSport PSG offer Neymar back to Barcelona for £43m but secret clause could wreck plans thesun.co.uk/sport/18977804… PSG offer Neymar back to Barcelona for £43m but secret clause could wreck plans thesun.co.uk/sport/18977804…

Barcelona are seemingly on the rise under Xavi Hernandez. They will be keen to sign players who will be consistent and help them compete for trophies in the near future, whilst also being a good influence on the club's youngsters.

Manchester United and Barcelona are therefore likely to be wary of Neymar's attitude and off-field antics.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far