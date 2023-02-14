Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic linked with transfer to surprise club: Reports

According to football.london, Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

While the transfer window is closed for the rest of Europe, it is still open in Turkey. Clubs like Galatasary have the financial prowess to sign players from the Premier League.

Pulisic is currently spending time on the sidelines after sustaining an injury. The American has made 21 appearances for the Blues so far this campaign, however, only nine of those have come as starters in the playing XI. Pulisic has found it hard to get among the goals as well, scoring only one goal and providing just two assists this campaign.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, recently completed the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma and have now shifted their attention to Pulisic.

With the arrivals of Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, and more, Pulisic's game time at Chelsea is set to take a hit. Christopher Nkunku is also set to join the west London-based club in the summer.

Whether the American surveys a move to Turkey or stays in London to fight for his spot remains to be seen.

Chelsea are set to take on Borussia Dortmund next

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea are set to return to action against Borussia Dortmund next. Ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 showdown, manager Graham Potter claimed that it's a great opportunity for the team. He said (via the Blues' official website):

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for us, We have to see it that way. It’s a tough match against a high-quality opponent, but at the same time many of our team have won the Champions League, they’ve experienced it. They will want to fight for the game that’s for sure. That’s exciting for us."

Potter further added:

"In knockout competition anything can happen, t’s two games. It’s not valuable for us to look too far past Dortmund. We have the capability to beat Dortmund, but they’re also a strong side with a capability of getting a result in Europe as well."

"We have to understand that, and go to Dortmund with excitement, with humility, with respect, and try and get the result. The players are confident, they’re hard-working, they believe in themselves, but they also know it’s a game of football you have to earn the right to win. We will go there with that approach."

