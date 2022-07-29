Chelsea forward on Real Madrid transfer shortlist - Reports 

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is on Real Madrid’s shortlist for the summer, a report from Spanish outlet AS (via Chelsea News) has claimed.

European champions Real Madrid have signed Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. However, they missed out on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. Karim Benzema is Los Blancos’ current first-choice center-forward, with Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral serving as his understudy.

As per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid could bring in a new striker to play second fiddle to Benzema if any of Marco Asensio, Mayoral, or Dani Ceballos leaves this summer.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja is believed to be one of the names on Los Merengues’ shortlist for the summer. Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor is another player the club are supposedly keeping an eye on.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #RMCF Real Madrid will sign a new forward if Mayoral, Asensio or Ceballos leave - with Armando Broja on the shortlist. (AS) #CFC Real Madrid will sign a new forward if Mayoral, Asensio or Ceballos leave - with Armando Broja on the shortlist. (AS) #CFC #RMCF https://t.co/0YaNjHG2bP

Broja spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Southampton. The youngster, who can play in almost all attacking positions, took part in 38 games for the Saints across competitions last term, recording nine goals and an assist.

Broja, who graduated from the Blues’ academy, has just under four years left on his contract (June 2026). His current market value stands at €22 million (via Transfermarkt).

Chelsea could be a better fit for Broja than Real Madrid

Last season, Broja impressed fans with his performances for the Saints. He dazzled opponents with his impressive pace and commendable off-the-ball movement. He managed to hold his own against some of the league's best defenders.

With Romelu Lukaku loaned to Inter Milan, Thomas Tuchel’s side could very well benefit from a player of Broja’s profile. He could offer the team something different from Kai Havertz and help them be more direct.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, already have Benzema firing on all cylinders. As long as the Frenchman has gas left in his tank, he is likely to keep leading the line for Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



More talks on Chelsea side will take place soon. Chelsea, still not accepting any official bid for Armando Broja as of now. Tuchel insists in keeping the player, not happy with potential permanent transfer - after West Ham's £30m proposal rejected 10 days ago.More talks on Chelsea side will take place soon. Chelsea, still not accepting any official bid for Armando Broja as of now. Tuchel insists in keeping the player, not happy with potential permanent transfer - after West Ham's £30m proposal rejected 10 days ago. 🚨🔵 #CFC More talks on Chelsea side will take place soon. https://t.co/YvSU3O5PCm

Being in his early years, Broja needs to play regularly to hone his skills. He is unlikely to get as many opportunities playing for the Champions League holders. Additionally, Spanish football is considerably different from its English counterpart. Buying a centre-forward based on one good season in the Premier League might be a big gamble on Los Blancos’ part.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far