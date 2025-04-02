Chelsea and German giants Borussia Dortmund in talks over unique transfer ahead of Club World Cup: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Chelsea to extend Carney Chukwuemeka's loan deal until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, according to Sky Germany. The English midfielder failed to cement his place in the Blues' starting XI after arriving from Aston Villa in 2022.

Chukwuemeka struggled for game time under Enzo Maresca this season and was sent to Signal Iduna Park on a six-month loan in January. However, the 21-year-old has endured a tough time with the Bundesliga giants as well.

Chukwuemeka has registered just six appearances for BVB since his move, all of which have been from the bench. The German side reportedly have an option to sign him permanently for €35m this summer, which would be a record transfer for the club.

However, Dortmund have no desire to trigger that option. Instead, they are in talks with Chelsea to extend the player's temporary stay to suit the FIFA Club World Cup schedule.

The refurbished tournament kicks off on June 14, and runs until July 13. Chukwuemeka's loan deal expires on June 30, and as things stand, he is scheduled to return to Stamford Bridge in the middle of the tournament.

The Bundesliga giants are now working to strike a favorable arrangement with the Blues to keep the player until the end of the tournament. The possibility of a second loan deal is also being discussed, with the player no longer part of the London giants' plans.

Borussia Dortmund remain confident of having Chukwuemeka for the FIFA Club World Cup, although Chelsea haven't reached a final decision in the matter yet.

Will Chelsea sign Jadon Sancho permanently this summer?

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has remained coy about Jadon Sancho's future at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman joined the Blues on loan from Manchester United last summer, but has failed to impress so far.

The London giants reportedly have a £25m obligation to buy in the deal. However, recent reports have suggested that Chelsea could opt against that obligation by paying a £5m fee.

Speaking recently, as cited by ESPN, Maresca insisted that the Blues expect Sancho to give his best until the end of the season.

"For me, Jadon's situation doesn't change. It is exactly the same. For sure, in terms of numbers, he could do better, no doubt," said Maresca.

He continued:

"But it is not just about Jadon. I think we have more players in the same situation. I don't need to give Jadon a message because I speak with Jadon every day. I had a conversation yesterday with him. He just has to give his best until the end and this is what we want from Jadon."

Jadon Sancho has registered two goals and seven assists from 28 games for Chelsea this season.

