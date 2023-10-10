Chelsea given injury boost as star likely to feature against Arsenal in PL clash after surgery - Reports

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will reportedly be available when his side faces Arsenal on October 21 following the international break.

According to the Evening Standard, Jackson has undergone surgery on his wrist. He suffered an issue on his wrist last month in the Blues' 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup third round, a game he netted in.

The 22-year-old was called up by Senegal for an upcoming international friendly against Cameroon (October 16). However, he withdrew in a bid to help heal his wrist injury.

Jackson is expected to be part of Chelsea's squad to face Arsenal after the international break. It comes as a boost for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino who has endured an injury crisis in the early stages of his reign.

The Colombian forward has displayed topsy-turvy form so far this season, with three goals in nine games across competitions. He joined the west London giants from La Liga side Villarreal in the summer for £32 million.

Jackson started on the bench in a 4-1 win against Burnley on Saturday (October 7) but scored after being brought on for Armando Broja. The two forwards will likely be battling it out for a starting berth in Pochettino's starting XI to face Arsenal.

Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League with 11 points from eight games. They trail second-placed Gunners by nine points and are slight underdogs heading into their encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea captain Reece James will also reportedly be fit to face Arsenal

Reece James has returned from a hamstring injury.

London World reports that Reece James will also be available to face the Gunners after the international break. The Chelsea skipper hasn't played since the opening game of the season in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The 23-year-old picked up a hamstring injury shortly after that draw and has been absent since. He was then suspended by the FA for abusive language towards a referee after a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on September 24.

This led to James sitting out Chelsea's win against Burnley on the weekend but he will now be fit for Arsenal's visit. His absence has been felt by the Blues who have lacked his leadership, defensive nous and attacking contributions.

James was a standout performer for the west Londoners last season despite a dismal 12th-place finish in the league. He bagged two goals and two assists in 24 games across competitions.