Chelsea to go all out for 26-year-old Barcelona star this summer: Reports

Chelsea will reportedly look to renew the pursuit of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, having lost out on him in 2022. That summer, the 26-year-old France international opted for a move to Camp Nou rather than Stamford Bridge. However, according to a report from SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Blues now look set to do what they can to get hold of Kounde.

Ad

He has become a fixture in Barca’s starting lineup since his arrival from Sevilla, playing right back regularly, despite being a natural centre-back. However, this is the very position the Blues want him to fill. Kounde is the London outfit's top defensive signing that they would like to make this summer.

Barcelona know of their interest and are seeking to renew Kounde’s deal at the club, which runs to 2027. The Catalan club are in a strong negotiating position with a release clause of €1 billion and two years still on his deal. However, sporting director Deco is said to be wary of Chelsea’s financial power.

Ad

Trending

Despite the Blues' rekindled pursuit, Kounde is a key player in Catalonia, and he will be fairly pleased with his playing time and the club's chances for trophies. Yet the prospect of returning to the centre of defence and a lucrative contract in the Premier League might make him rethink if an offer comes.

Barcelona target Chelsea interest in €60m summer move

Barcelona are eyeing a summer move for Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, and could sell Ronald Araujo to fund the deal, according to Fichajes. net (via Caught Offside). The 19-year-old has caught the eye as one of the Premier League's stand-out performers this season. He's attracted interest from several of Europe's elite.

Ad

Having joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer, the Spaniard has quickly become an influential figure. His form brought him a first senior cap for Spain in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final with the Netherlands this month. He is now rated by Bournemouth at €60 million.

Barca are not the only contenders in the race as Real Madrid are keeping him on their radar. Chelsea also continue to monitor his situation based on plans to upgrade from their current centre-backs. However, Barca could have the edge, with reports that Huijsen is keen on a switch to Catalonia under boss Hansi Flick.

Araujo has been linked this year to a move to Manchester United, giving Barcelona the chance they need to cash in and fund the transfer. As competition increases, the Blaugrana must act fast if they wish to beat Chelsea and other rivals to one of the most promising young defenders in Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback