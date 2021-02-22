Chelsea in for Haaland and Sancho - Reports

According to the club's official website, Chelsea have reportedly outlined Borussia Dortmund's duo of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland for a potential transfer in the summer.

Despite a squad overhaul last summer that saw the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz walk into the club, Chelsea have struggled to perform this season.

Former head coach Frank Lampard oversaw the squad overhaul which cost over £200m. However, he was relieved of his job in January, after the club were languishing in the mid-table with a series of poor results.

The appointment of Thomas Tuchel has breathed new life into the Chelsea squad, and they have surged to fifth in the table, four points behind second-placed Manchester United.

It is now reported that the German head coach will be backed with a hefty transfer kitty Chelsea board, as he aims to rebuild his side and challenge for titles.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been promised a bumper transfer kitty this summer, with the Borussia Dortmund duo of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho emerging as his big targets.



Borussia Dortmund's duo of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho reportedly top the Blues' shopping list as they aim to bolster their faltering attack.

Borussia Dortmund are currently floundering in the Bundesliga, and should they miss out on the Champions League spots, they will have to sell a few stars in the summer.

A plethora of top clubs across Europe have been linked with Haaland and Sancho, with Manchester United a long-time admirer of the latter.

Chelsea now aim to beat their rivals to his signature in the summer, as they look for a double swoop for Sancho and Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Chelsea are reportedly planning a hefty €200m double swoop for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland as Thomas Tuchel aims to rebuild and remodel his attacking options for the coming season.

Haaland has a release clause of £75 million that runs through 2022. Dortmund have also slapped a staggering £120m price tag on Jadon Sancho, a fee that proved to be a stumbling block in his move to Manchester United.

Chelsea have struggled for consistency, particularly in attack, where their frontmen seem to have lost their scoring boots.

Former RB Leipzig star Timo Werner was touted to be a star performer for the Stamford Bridge outfit, but after a rather unimpressive start to life in the Premier League, the club are considering other options.

This season, Haaland has already scored 27 goals for Der BVB, including a superb acrobatic volley against Schalke last time out. Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, has found the back of the net 10 times, while also grabbing 15 assists.