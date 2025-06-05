Chelsea handed boost as 29-year-old goalkeeper decides to join Blues this summer amid transfer interest: Reports

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of AC Milan star Mike Maignan as the Frenchman has declared his interest in joining them, as per reports. The Blues are in talks with the Serie A outfit over a move for the 29-year-old shot-stopper ahead of the commencement of the FIFA Club World Cup.

L'Equipe reports (via GFFN) that Maignan has expressed a desire to join the Premier League outfit this summer with a view to playing in the UEFA Champions League. He has turned down renewal offers from the Rossoneri and is about to enter into the final year of his contract with the Italian giants.

Chelsea have held initial talks with AC Milan, who have slapped a €25 million price tag on the former Lille goalkeeper. The Blues value him at just €10 million, citing his age and his contract situation as the reason for their modest valuation of the France international.

Trending

Maignan is on international duty with the French national team for the UEFA Nations League finals, after which new AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri hopes to persuade him to stay. With the Rossoneri having failed to qualify for any European competition, the goalkeeper appears to have his mind set on a transfer away.

Chelsea will continue negotiations with AC Milan to try and snap up the goalkeeper, whom they have targeted for a number of years. They are prepared to hold out for their valuation, as the likes of Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, and Filip Jorgensen are all on their books for next season.

Chelsea announce second summer addition

Chelsea have announced the signing of England U-21 striker Liam Delap on a permanent transfer from Ipswich Town. The 22-year-old has joined the Blues after his £30 million release clause was triggered, making him their second arrival this summer.

Expand Tweet

Delap follows young midfielder Dario Essugo in making the move to Stamford Bridge this summer, having been coveted by a number of sides. The young striker held talks with Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle United, and several other sides before choosing to join Enzo Maresca's side.

Liam Delap has signed a six-year deal with the Blues, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2031. He becomes the club-record sale for relegated Ipswich Town after scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances in his first season in the Premier League. He found the net for the Tractor Boys against Chelsea in a shock win at Portman Road and will be reunited with the likes of Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia, his teammates at the Manchester City academy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More