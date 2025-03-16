Chelsea handed boost in chase for midfielder with club ready to accept £20 million offers - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of midfielder Jobe Bellingham. As per Football Insider, Sunderland will consider offers in the range of £20 million in the summer if they don't get promoted.

Bellingham came through Birmingham City's academy and made 26 senior appearances for them before joining Sunderland in 2023. He's played 81 games for them, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. His impressive performances have seen him being linked with multiple clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Borussia Dortmund.

As per Football Insider, Sunderland will be open to selling Bellingham in the summer if they don't get promoted. They are fourth in the EFL Championship standings and appear set to earn a spot in the playoffs rather than a direct promotion place.

Bellingham's contract with the Black Cats expires in 2028 and the club will be open to selling him for £20 million in the summer. Chelsea are interested in signing him but will have to compete with Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund for his signature. Jobe Bellingham's superstar elder brother Jude Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham before joining Real Madrid. That could have an effect on Jobe's decision.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca highlights his plans ahead of Arsenal clash

The Blues are set to face Arsenal in a London derby at the Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League. Chelsea look to dominate possession under Enzo Maresca and the Italian manager is hoping for a similar playing style against the Gunners. In his pre-match press conference, he said (via Chelseafc.com):

"The intention will be that. Then if we are able or not depends a lot on the opponent. If we plan the game sitting back and waiting, for sure our strikers and wingers will do 20 sprints of 60/70 metres, but when you play your game in the opposite side, there is no space to do that sprint.

"So our plan is to control the game but they will try to press high, be aggressive, and we will probably have more space to attack in behind."

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League standings, six points behind Arsenal in second. They come into the game on the back of four straight wins across competitions but will be without their star man Cole Palmer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have just one win in their last five games across competitions and none in their last three Premier League games.

