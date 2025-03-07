Chelsea handed boost as key player could return to squad for Leicester clash after injury absence: Reports

Romeo Lavia could return for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League game against Leicester City on Sunday, March 9, according to journalist Kieran Gill on X. However, the Blues apparently believe that he isn't fit enough to start the game, so the Belgian is likely to be on the bench.

Lavia has been an enigma since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Southampton in the summer of 2023. The London giants reportedly paid £58m for his services, but the player is yet to live up to the billing.

The 21-year-old has registered just 13 appearances across competitions for Chelsea to date. While there's no doubt about his talent, Lavia has unfortunately spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch.

The Belgian has appeared 12 times this season for the Blues, nine of which were starts. His last game for the London giants was in January against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

As such, Chelsea will be delighted to have him back as they head into the business end of the season. The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League table after 27 games, a point behind Manchester City on fourth.

As the race for the Champions League places heats up, Lavia's availability will certainly please Enzo Maresca. The Italian manager has been overreliant on the midfield duo of Enzo Maresca and Moises Caicedo, and the Belgian could provide much needed cover.

Will Chelsea sign a new midfielder this summer?

Chelsea have set their sights on AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle. The Dutch midfielder is a wanted man this summer following his exploits with the Rossoneri.

Reijnders has registered 12 goals and three assists from 40 games across competitions this season. The Blues are pleased with his efforts and have already enquired about his availability.

The London giants are seeking more cover in midfield this summer amid Romeo Lavia's injury woes. Reijnders has been identified as an option, although he is under contract with AC Milan until 2030.

The player is likely to cost around €80m, but that shouldn't be a problem for Chelsea, who are known to be lavish spenders. Reijnders apparently also has admirers at Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola expected to reinforce his midfield this year. Barcelona are supposedly in the race as well, although their financial issues could make it hard for them to compete with the might of Premier League clubs.

