Chelsea handed boost as Premier League target has release clause in summer window: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly received a big boost in their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as the teenager has a release clause in his contract.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Huijsen's deal has a release clause which is set to come into effect this summer. He has drawn attention from the west London outfit and Bayern Munich of late.

Huijsen, 19, joined Bournemouth from Serie A team Juventus in a potential £15 million transfer last summer. The centre-back has established himself as a regular starter for Andoni Iraola's side since last month.

So far this season, the Spain U21 international has started 14 of his 19 overall appearances for Bournemouth. He has found the back of the opposition net twice and helped his side register five clean sheets so far.

Ex-Chelsea forward hails Blues-linked striker

During a chat with betting site Genting Casino, former Chelsea forward Shaun Wright-Phillips was asked to name the best young player in the Premier League. He replied (h/t Metro):

"Liam Delap at the minute. I think he's been one of the youngsters that has really stood out this season. I've been there, playing for a team at the bottom of the table as a younger player, and he's producing. He's someone that you can rely on."

Wright-Phillips, who helped Chelsea lift four trophies as a player, added:

"Delap has all the attributes of a top-quality striker. He can hold the ball up when it needs to be held up, he can bring people into play. He can play the role of a lone striker perfectly and he gets his shots off, is always a handful. If he does get a move in the summer, then his experience at Ipswich Town this season will be so beneficial for him."

Sharing more thoughts on Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, he concluded:

"If he moved to a better team, I think he would score more goals and look like an even deadlier player. He's the focal point of a newly promoted club. That's not easy. He's very aggressive and he's done tremendously well for Ipswich this season. He is one player I will be keeping my eye on."

Since leaving Manchester City for an initial £15 million last summer, Delap has popped up as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League. He has netted eight goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances across competitions for Kieran McKenna's outfit this season.

The 21-year-old Chelsea target's current deal will expire in June 2029.

