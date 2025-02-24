Chelsea handed boost in transfer pursuit of 24-year-old Premier League star wanted by Liverpool: Reports

Chelsea have allegedly been handed a transfer boost in their quest to rope in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who has been linked with Liverpool since last year.

Guehi, 24, has cemented himself as one of England's best centre-backs over the past year or so. He helped his national side reach the UEFA Euro 2024 final and is a vital starter for his club, which he joined in 2021.

During a recent interaction with GiveMeSport, reputed journalist Ben Jacobs provided insight into Guehi's future amid links with the Blues. He said (h/t Caught Offside):

"There will be other suitors [for the star]. Of course, we shouldn't discount Newcastle, who made a series of bids last summer and Tottenham could return, even though Kevin Danso ended up joining [earlier this month]. But I think the feeling is that Guehi knows Chelsea, obviously very well. He's been there before, he's open to that move, and I'm told he would ideally like to stay in London."

Sharing additional information on Chelsea's pursuit, Jacobs concluded:

"So, Chelsea can see value in the fee for Guehi, which has been deemed to be very inflated in previous windows. But if, because of his contractual situation, that fee drops to in and around £50 million, I think that is a deal that they will return for. And if they can agree a fee with Palace, I think the player is open to returning to Stamford Bridge."

Guehi, whose deal will run out in 2026, has started all 31 of his overall appearances for Crystal Palace in the ongoing 2024-25 term. He has helped them register 11 clean sheets and scored three goals in the process.

Liverpool told to not sign Chelsea-linked star

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet has urged Liverpool to not lure Blues target Matheus Cunha away from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer. He told Makthavare (h/t Metro):

"Cunha is a great player and is having a brilliant season, but all Liverpool have to do is keep winning football matches – which they are. Cunha would improve their squad, but by no means is he essential to Liverpool's success; they already have everything they need from an attacking standpoint to win the Premier League and major trophies in the future."

Cunha, who reportedly has a £62 million exit clause, has contributed 13 goals and four assists in 25 Premier League games for Wolves this term.

The 25-year-old forward is allegedly a transfer target for Arsenal as well.

