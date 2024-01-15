Chelsea handed injury boost as key player pushing to return to training this week: Reports

Chelsea have allegedly been handed a major boost as summer arrival Christopher Nkunku is said to be aiming to return to training this week.

Nkunku, 26, has struggled in his initial months at Stamford Bridge due to a number of injuries this season. He missed four months of action due to a knee issue before picking up a hip problem earlier this month.

Now, according to The Standard, Nkunku is currently pushing to return to first-team training this week. He is hoping to be fit for his side's EFL Cup last-four second leg match against Middlesbrough next Tuesday.

With Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson out participating at Africa Cup of Nations and Nkunku recovering from his hip issue, Armando Broja has deputized for Chelsea of late. The 22-year-old Albanian has netted just two goals in 17 overall appearances for his boyhood club this season.

Nkunku, meanwhile, has scored once in one start across competitions for Chelsea. He has made four overall appearances so far this season.

Before leaving RB Leipzig for £52 million last July, Nkunku registered 58 goals and 29 assists in his last 88 club games across competitions.

Chelsea not in market for new number nine this month, says boss Mauricio Pochettino

After Chelsea's recent 1-0 Premier League victory against Fulham, Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about his club's reported links with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. He replied (h/t ESPN):

"No, I think you know very well I don't talk about rumours. I am never going to talk about players who are in a different club. I am so respectful. No, we are not talking. We are assessing the squad and if something happens, we will communicate but at the moment, we didn't take any decision."

Pochettino, who has guided his team to 14 wins in 26 this term, added:

"I never said that we need a centre-forward. No, because after that we create a problem, me with my people. I never said that. I didn't say that yesterday in my press conference that we need [a striker]. I said that we are working like another club, trying to assess and see the market, all the different situations that can appear."

Apart from the aforementioned teenager, Chelsea have reportedly been linked with Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Santiago Gimenez of late.

Earlier this summer, the Blues dished out over £100 million to snap up Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Deivid Washington as well.