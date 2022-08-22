Chelsea handed major boost as club soften stance over transfer of Blues target: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The Blues have been heavily linked with the Frenchman over the last couple of weeks and are keen to secure his signature before the close of the transfer window.

According to football journalist Ben Jacobs, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers held discussions with Fofana, which have culminated in the Foxes changing their stance on the 21-year-old.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Leicester are now prepared to sell Wesley Fofana. The club stance has softened after a series of meetings between Brendan Rodgers and Fofana. Chelsea's third offer not expected to be £85m. There's a real feeling a bid shy of £80m with a preferable structure could be accepted.

Rodgers' side rejected two bids from Chelsea for Fofana and were believed to be reluctant to entertain the idea of selling the Frenchman as per Sky Sports.

However, Jacobs has claimed that the club are now prepared to part ways with the promising young defender. The Blues are therefore expected to make an improved offer for the centre-back in the coming days.

The west London club parted ways with defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in June after the expiration of their contracts. Thomas Tuchel's side acquired Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in July and have now seemingly set their sights on Fofana.

The youngster joined Leicester from Saint-Etienne for £36.5 million in 2020. He enjoyed an incredible debut campaign, helping the Foxes to an FA Cup triumph and fifth place finish in the Premier League table.

Fofana's progress at the King Power Stadium was hampered by a broken leg that he suffered during a pre-season friendly against Villarreal in August 2021.

He played the full 90 minutes during Leicester's opening two league games against Brentford and Arsenal, respectively. The Frenchman was, however, left out of the squad for the game against Southampton amidst rumors linking him with a move to Chelsea. As per the Guardian, Fofana has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs believes an offer in the region of £80 million with a favorable structure could be enough to persuade Leicester to sanction his sale.

Fofana's potential arrival could lead to Trevoh Chalobah's departure from Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah in action against Newcastle United

Trevoh Chalobah enjoyed a breakout campaign last season. The 23-year-old scored four goals in 31 appearances in all competitions and played a key role in Chelsea's run to the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.

The youngster was expected to be given a more prominent role at Stamford Bridge this season following Rudiger and Christensen's departures. However, Koulibaly's arrival and Cesar Azpilicueta's contract extension have resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

Fofana's potential arrival could diminish Chalobah's playing time even further. The defender could therefore be open to leaving the Blues this summer. According to the Daily Mail, the Englishman has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Roma and Aston Villa for a season-long loan deal.

