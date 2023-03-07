Chelsea handed massive injury boost ahead of UCL showdown against Dortmund: Reports

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic is reportedly set to make the substitutes' bench for his side's clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (March 7). The Blues host BvB at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

Graham Potter's men trail Dortmund 1-0 from the first leg and need to overturn that deficit tonight on their home turf. The Daily Mail reports that Potter will have Pulisic to call on.

🇺🇸 USMNT vs Haters @USMNTvsHaters



Streets won’t forget this Pulisic goal in the UCL semi-finals against Real Madrid Streets won’t forget this Pulisic goal in the UCL semi-finals against Real Madrid 😤🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/5ChbI6kzNY

The American has been out of action since January 5 after sustaining a knee injury in his side's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City. He has missed nine games for Chelsea and his return is a welcome boost as we enter the business end of the campaign.

Pulisic has scored one goal and provided one assist in 21 games across competitions. He will provide Potter with more options in his attack that are desperate for more creativity.

The report claims that the USMNT captain could make the bench against BvB. He may appear against his former side for the first time since he left Signal Iduna Park to head to Stamford Bridge in 2019 for €64 million.

AS Roma must inform Chelsea if Manchester United bid for Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is a target for the Blues and Manchester United.

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Roma striker Abraham. According to the Athletic, both Premier League giants are keen on the English frontman. The Englishman left the Blues for Roma in 2021 for €40 million and has impressed with 34 goals in 87 games for Jose Mourinho's side since then.

The aforementioned source claims that Red Devils scouts have watched the striker throughout the season. However, if United make a bid for Abraham, Roma must inform Chelsea. English journalist James Horncastle said:

"Chelsea have first refusal and Roma are obliged to inform them if someone comes in and matches the buy-back clause."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tammy Abraham is only the third Roma player to hit 24 goals in a single season since the start of the century 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tammy Abraham is only the third Roma player to hit 24 goals in a single season since the start of the century 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👏 https://t.co/3PMrqK2b0d

Abraham struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge before heading to Roma. The English frontman scored 12 goals in 32 matches in his final campaign in west London.

He rose through the youth ranks at the west London club but never established himself as a consistent starter. Abraham has enjoyed the best football of his career in Serie A.

However, a move back to the Premier League may be enticing to the striker as he will be keen to prove his talent in his homeland. He has three years left on his contract with Roma and the Blues have a £70.5 million buyback clause.

