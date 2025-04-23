Chelsea handed positive Marc Guiu injury news with potential return date set: Reports

Chelsea have received positive news from their medical team as striker Marc Guiu is closing in on a return to action, as per reports. The teenager is expected to play a part in what remains of the season, and be available for the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.
Spain youth international Guiu picked up a serious leg injury during a substitute appearance for Chelsea against West Ham United in February. The Athletic reports that the 19-year-old has fully recovered from his injury and is working his way back to team training.
The report indicates that Marc Guiu is expected to be available for Enzo Maresca's side from next month and also play in the Club World Cup in June. The club have opted, however, to be cautious with their approach to his recovery, as they do not want to run the risk of a re-injury.
Guiu enjoyed an impressive first half of the season for the Blues, having joined from boyhood club Barcelona for around £5 million last summer. The youngster led the line for his side in the UEFA Europa Conference League and scored six goals in the league phase to lead the scoring charts at the time.
Marc Guiu suffered an abductor injury after coming on as a replacement for the injured Nicolas Jackson against West Ham on February 3rd. The injury meant that the youngster was unable to take advantage of Jackson's time out injured to prove his worth in the Premier League.
Guiu remains highly-rated at Chelsea, and his return may help the club rely less on the misfiring Jackson, who has not scored in 14 matches. The teenage star will hope to continue from where he left off and make a name for himself at Stamford Bridge.
Borussia Dortmund set to open talks with Chelsea over midfielder: Reports
Borussia Dortmund are prepared to commence talks with Chelsea to keep midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka beyond his six-month loan period, as per reports. The England U-21 international joined the Bundesliga side in the January transfer window after failing to break into the plans of Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge this season.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Borussia Dortmund are pleased with the impact Chukwuemeka has had since joining them and will look to negotiate another loan deal. The 21-year-old has appeared ten times for Niko Kovac's side since joining in January, scoring once.
Carney Chukwuemeka has made just 32 appearances for Chelsea since joining them from Aston Villa in 2022. The midfielder cost around £20 million, and the Blues will be open to selling him for the right amount in the summer.