Chelsea handed transfer boost as Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong rejects Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman is reportedly reluctant to join Manchester United this summer, thereby paving the way for a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Get Belgian & Dutch Football News, De Jong has rejected an offer from the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag's side have not met his financial demands. Chelsea could look to hijack Manchester United's move for the former Ajax star before the end of the summer transfer window on September 1.

Frenkie de Jong rose to prominence during his time at Ajax under the guidance of Erik ten Hag prior to his €75 million move to Barcelona in 2019. He was widely considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe when he joined the Catalan giants.

De Jong has failed to live up to expectations during his time with the Blaugrana but has remained a key member of the club's starting line-up. He scored four goals in 47 appearances in all competitions last season and helped Barca finish second in La Liga.

Despite being a prominent member of Xavi's squad, Barcelona will be open to selling the Dutchman this summer to raise the funds required to pay off their debts and continue signing players.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Dutch midfielder all summer. Erik ten Hag is seemingly desperate to reunite with De Jong at Old Trafford as he views the player as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, who left the club in June.

However, De Jong has rejected an offer from Manchester United, which could give Chelsea the opportunity to sign him this summer. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are in their thirties and have entered the final year of their respective contracts. The Blues will, therefore, look to sign long-term replacements for the duo.

Frenkie de Jong could prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United as Thomas Tuchel's side can offer him Champions League football and potentially compete for trophies. United, on the other hand, have endured a dismal start to the campaign and face an uncertain future under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United to look at other targets after Chelsea close in on Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

United are expected to switch focus to alternate targets as they could lose out to Chelsea in the battle for De Jong's signature. As per The Mirror, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils.

The Ecuadorian was linked with a move to Old Trafford prior to joining the Seagulls. However, the 13-time Premier League champions decided against signing him.

Caicedo spent the first half of last season on loan with Belgian club Beerschot before returning to the Amex Stadium in January due to a shortage of midfielders at Brighton.

Caicedo has become a key member of Potter's starting line-up this season. He produced a sensational performance in his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester United in their Premier League opener. The midfielder's energy, work rate, tenacity, and composure on the ball make him the ideal target for Erik ten Hag.

