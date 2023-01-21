Chelsea have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo as they close in on a deal for Yasin Ayari. According to Afton Bladet, the Seagulls are set to sign the AIK Solna midfielder for £5.3 million.

That fee is £800,000 more than they spent on Caicedo, 21, from Ecuadorian side Independiente in 2021. The midfielder has found himself heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues saw an opening bid of £55 million rejected for Caicedo as they tested the waters over a potential deal with Brighton. The Seagulls are reportedly demanding £75 million for the Ecuadorian.

He has emerged as a key member of Roberto De Zerbi's midfield, making 20 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, providing one assist and helping the side keep five clean sheets. The Ecuadorian also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring once in three games.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 4 of Brighton's 11 Premier League wins this season have come in the 6 games Moises Caicedo has started



Caceido is a target for Chelsea after their efforts to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica fell in vain. The Argentine's £106 million release clause proved to be a stumbling block in a potential swoop, per football.london.

Graham Potter's side are undergoing a massive rebuild since Todd Boehly became the cooperating owner in May last year. Last summer, they brought in seven players to Stamford Bridge for £270 million.

Chelsea have followed that up by spending big in the January window. Mykhaylo Mudryk has arrived in a deal worth £88.8 million. David Datro Fofana cost £10.3 million and Benoit Badiashile £35 million.

Brighton's move for Ayari has merit, as the 19-year-old has impressed in Allsvenskan. He has made 47 appearances across competitions for AIK's first team, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

The Swedish midfielder is versatile, as he can play in central midfield, as an attacking midfielder or on the right of midfield. He has a good passing range and helps his side defensively.

Chelsea explain why Marc Cucurella is struggling for form

Marc Cucurella's stock rose during his debut season in the Premier League with Brighton in 2021-22. He featured 39 times across competitions, scoring one goal, providing two assists and helping the side keep nine clean sheets.

Chelsea spent a whooping £60 million to lure him to Stamford Bridge. However, he has failed to replicate the form which saw him named Brighton's Player of the Year last season. The Spanish left-back has made 22 appearances, contributing two assists and helping Potter's men keep six clean sheets.

Marc Cucurella @cucurella3

Potter coached the Spaniard at Brighton before he joined the west London giants last summer. They were reunited in September last year when the English coach succeeded Thomas Tuchel as Blues boss. He has explained what's contributing to Cucurella's struggles, saying (via Metro):

"Some players have dips in form and there are different solutions in games ... Marc has had a lot to deal with. I think it’s been challenging for him. He’s had some things off the pitch as well family wise that have been difficult for him as well."

