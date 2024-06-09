Chelsea handed transfer boost as target has asked his agent to secure a move away from current club - Reports

English giants Chelsea have been handed a transfer boost as Jhon Duran, who has been on their radar, has reportedly told his agent to secure a move away from Aston Villa. The 20-year-old forward notably scored a brace in a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in May, showcasing his talent against one of the best clubs in the league.

Across all competitions, Duran scored eight goals in 37 games for Villa last season. However, most of his appearances have been from the bench, with Duran starting just three Premier League games.

Duran's performances were impressive enough to attract the interest of Chelsea's recruitment team. According to The Mirror (via TBR Football), the Colombian forward has now asked his agent to find a move away from Villa.

This is likely due to his limited playing time at Villa Park, where he has had to deputize for Ollie Watkins, who scored 19 Premier League goals in 2023-24. The Blues, on the other hand, are reportedly looking for a striker to improve their options in the final third.

Agent provides update on Chelsea's push to sign 17-year-old prodigy

Chelsea are working on signing 17-year-old wonderkid Pedro Lima from Sport Recife, and the youngster's agent, Renato Guimaraes, has now provided an update on the transfer. Speaking to Globo Esporte, Guimaraes claimed that the final details are all that are left (via SportWitness):

"There has been progress in the negotiations, but it’s not over yet. The salary part is settled, but there are still some clauses to be defined in the contract, some bonuses."

According to SportWitness, the Blues are expected to sign the 17-year-old in due course for a minimum of €10 million. Due to struggles around getting a work permit in the Premier League, Lima will reportedly first go on loan to Strasbourg.

Lima has made 29 appearances so far this season, scoring twice and providing two assists, which has increased his stock among scouts from European clubs. The Blues aren't the only interested party in the youngster's services, as Real Madrid have also identified the 17-year-old full-back as a future transfer.

However, Los Blancos will have to be fast about any moves for Lima, with Chelsea close to finalizing a deal.