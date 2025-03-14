Chelsea hijack Manchester United's move for highly-rated Portuguese star; set to join in 2026 - Reports

Chelsea have pipped Manchester United to the services of Geovany Quenda, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward has caught the eye with Sporting CP this season, registering two goals and eight assists from 43 games across competitions.

Quenda rose to prominence under Ruben Amorim at Jose Alvalade Stadium. With the Portuguese head coach in the dugout at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were expected to be the favorites for his services.

Manchester United have struggled in the final third this season and changes are in order this summer. Quenda already has experience of playing in Amorim's 3-4-3 system and could hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

However, it now appears that Chelsea have stolen a march on the Red Devils. The Blues are also eyeing attacking reinforcements ahead of the new summer.

Jadon Sancho has failed to convince, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is out of action after failing a dope test. The London giants have targeted talented young footballers of late and have identified Quenda as their next target.

Chelsea have moved quickly to win the race for the 17-year-old. The Blues have reached an agreement with Sporting CP for Quenda, who has given his green signal to the move as well as Enzo Maresca's plans.

The player has already completed his medical and will join the club in 2026. The developments will be a big blow to Manchester United and Ruben Amorim, who will have to turn to alternatives.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Manchester United midfielder?

Chelsea are ready to break the bank for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, according to Fichajes.net. The English midfielder is the latest talent to emerge out of the Red Devils' fabled academy and is already tipped for a bright future.

Mainoo has registered one goal and one assist from 25 games across competitions this season. While he has lost some prominence since the arrival of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, the 19-year-old's stock remains high.

The player is highly rated at Manchester United, although the club were reportedly open to his exit in January. Mainoo's future also remains subject to speculation ahead of the summer.

Chelsea are eyeing the situation with interest and are apparently willing to offer £79m to convince the Red Devils. The player is already locked in talks for a new deal at Old Trafford, although a breakthrough isn't in sight. The club could let him go this summer if he continues to stall a renewal.

