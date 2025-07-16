Chelsea hold fresh talks with player linked with a summer move to Arsenal: Reports

Chelsea have commenced steps to hijack Arsenal's move for Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze after reportedly entering into talks with his representatives. The England international has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer, with the Gunners seen as his likely destination.

Journalist Simon Phillips has revealed (via TEAMtalk) that people from Chelsea contacted Eze's agent, as they weighed up the possibility of a transfer this summer. The report pointed out that the Blues believe themselves to be better-placed than their counterparts from Arsenal to sign Eze this summer.

Eberechi Eze is coming off a season where he helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup, a first major title in England's top-flight. The talented attacking midfielder has a release clause of £68 million in his contract at Selhurst Park, with favourable payment terms for most leading sides.

Arsenal have already held talks to sign multiple attacking players this summer, as they look to better their three successive second-place finishes. Eze features prominently on their list of targets, with Mikel Arteta's side reportedly having progressed with talks for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea's attempt to snatch up Eze from right in front of their fellow London side stems from the belief of the Blues that they have deeper pockets this summer. They have already signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, both of whom helped them win the Club World Cup this summer. The duo of Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian are also expected to join up with the squad this summer, as well.

Enzo Maresca's side are also banking on their good relationship with the Eagles, who retain an interest in Trevoh Chalobah this summer. They can offer the defender in a cash-plus-player deal, with Eze moving in the opposite direction.

Arsenal reach agreement in principle with Chelsea target over new deal: Reports

Arsenal have reached an agreement with teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri over a contract extension this summer, as per reports. The 18-year-old midfielder had been coveted by Chelsea, who kept a close eye on the progress of his contract negotiations.

Fabrizio Romano reports now that the Gunners have an agreement in place with the England U-21 international to extend his contract this summer. The youngster decided to prioritise staying at the Emirates Stadium, as he hopes to continue his career at his boyhood club.

Nwaneri made 37 senior appearances for the Gunners during the 2024-25 season, scoring nine goals. The young midfielder will now play a bigger role for the side after proving his worth despite the lure of playing elsewhere.

