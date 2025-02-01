Chelsea hold internal talks to make final decision on recalling star player - Reports

Chelsea are holding talks to determine whether or not to recall midfielder Andrey Santos from his loan spell at Strasbourg, as per TBR Football. The Blues are looking to strengthen their midfield before the end of the transfer window due to recurring injuries to Romeo Lavia.

Brazilian youngster Santos joined the Blues in January 2023 from Vasco Da Gama before returning to spend the second half of the 2022-23 season at the Brazilian club. The 20-year-old has impressed since making his way to Europe, leading the club to consider recalling him for the remainder of the campaign.

Santos had a loan spell to forget at Nottingham Forest in the first half of the 2023-24 season but a move to Strasbourg last January saw him prove his worth. The youngster was instantly one of the best players for the French side. He impressed so much that the French club took him on loan again at the start of the 2024-25 season after spending some time in pre-season under Enzo Maresca.

Andrey Santos has found the net eight times and provided two assists in 19 appearances for Strasbourg this season. The youngster has played in defensive midfield and further forward in a central midfield role, showcasing his adaptability and versatility.

Chelsea are holding internal talks to determine whether or not to recall the young Brazilian from his loan spell at sister club Strasbourg before the transfer window closes on Monday (February 3).

The report from TBR Football indicates that there is a split within the club about recalling the midfielder in the middle of an excellent campaign.

Chelsea outcast begins talks with Crystal Palace - Reports

Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell has begun talks with Crystal Palace over a loan move to the club, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The English left-back has lost his place at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca and is expected to leave the club before the end of the window.

Chilwell has played only 45 minutes this season, against Barrow in the Carabao Cup. The 28-year-old has not been named in a single Premier League Matchday squad, nor was he included in the squad for the league phase of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Ben Chilwell has been a Chelsea player since 2020, having joined from Leicester City. The Blues already recalled Trevoh Chalobah from Crystal Palace this month, and Chilwell could take up a spot at Selhurst Park in his place.

