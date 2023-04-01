Chelsea hold positive talks with Graham Potter's replacement - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in "positive" contact with German manager Julian Nagelsmann as they look for a potential replacement for current head coach Graham Potter.

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently revealed that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has spoken to the former Bayern Munich manager about taking the reins. However, this is dependent on their decision regarding Potter.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist explained (via Football Fancast):

"First positive contacts between Nagelsmann and some Chelsea representatives. To date, the former Bayern Munich coach is one of the CFC's main options for the next season - together with Luis Enrique - in the event of Graham Potter being sacked."

Nagelsmann, who was recently replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, is widely regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the game.

The 35-year-old German is a "tactical brainbox," according to journalist Josh Bunting, and has an impressive record in management. During his time at the Allianz Arena, Nagelsmann won 60, drew 14, and lost 10 games, according to Transfermarkt.

Nagelsmann's record speaks for itself, and it is easy to see why Chelsea would be interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge. His success at Bayern Munich, where he won three trophies, including the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup, shows that he has what it takes to manage at the highest level.

If Potter is let go at the end of the season, Julian Nagelsmann would be the perfect candidate to take over the reins with the Blues.

Graham Potter has been under immense pressure to deliver results in recent months, following a poor run of form this season. There has been a great deal of uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, with Todd Boehly reportedly approaching Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane as potential replacements.

However, it seems that the Blues' owner has put his faith in the 47-year-old for now.

Chelsea set to miss Christian Pulisic for Aston Villa clash

The buzzing atmosphere at Stamford Bridge has been dampened by the news that Christian Pulisic will miss their upcoming Premier League fixture against Aston Villa. His absence will be felt keenly by the Blues, who are looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter confirmed the news at a pre-match press conference. He revealed that the star winger had caught a cold after returning from the international break (via Daily Post):

“Pulisic is the only one. He had a heavy cold returning from international duty so he is one we have got to check on.”

Chelsea are currently placed 10th in the Premier League with 38 points from 27 games.

