Chelsea hold talks with 25-year-old goalkeeper’s agent as Edouard Mendy faces uncertain future: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's agent as speculation grows over Edouard Mendy's future. The Swiss shot-stopper impressed for BvB against the Blues in the UEFA Champions League.

Kobel featured in both legs of Dortmund's 2-1 aggregate defeat to Graham Potter's side in the last 16 of the competition. He has enjoyed a superb season at Signal Iduna Park, keeping 12 clean sheets in 25 games across competitions.

According to Sport1, Chelsea are interested in signing Kobel in the summer but face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United. The Blues reportedly held talks with the Swiss international's representatives in London ahead of the Premier League club's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (March 7).

Transfermarkt value Kobel at €25 million and he has three years left on his contract. However, Sport1's chief reporter Patrick Berger said:

"Kobel’s performances have aroused desires. Especially at Manchester United and Chelsea. We have now found out that before the Dortmund game in London there was a meeting with a consultant from Kobel’s agency and with people from Chelsea who are very interested."

A potential move for Kobel comes with uncertainty growing over the future of Mendy. The Senegalese shot-stopper was the west Londoners' first-choice goalkeeper under Thomas Tuchel. He was part of the Blues team that won the Champions League in 2021 under the German.

However, since Potter replaced Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout, he has been displaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga. He has made just 11 appearances, keeping one clean sheet. Reports claim that AC Milan are interested in signing Mendy.

Former Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo claims Enzo Fernandez can handle the pressure at Stamford Bridge

Enzo Fernandez can handle the pressure at Chelsea.

The Blues shattered the British transfer record to sign Fernandez from Benfica for €121 million on transfer deadline day in January. They had pursued the Argentine midfielder from the 2022 FIFA World Cup onwards.

Fernandez was a standout performer as Argentina triumphed in Qatar. He scored one goal and contributed one assist in seven games. The midfielder was also named as the Young Player of the Tournament.

There is a ton of pressure on Fernandez's shoulders following his move to Stamford Bridge. He is now the most expensive player in Premier League history. His compatriot Crespo, who made 73 appearances for the west London outfit, says the former River Plate midfielder can handle the pressure. He told the Athletic:

“I have the best memories of my time there and it’s a great place for Enzo to develop. He will handle the pressure. He is a very good guy, humble and hard-working. And he has consistently shown that he has the ability to adapt to new challenges.”

Fernandez has made eight appearances, providing two assists for Potter's side. He is quickly adapting to life in English football.

Poll : 0 votes