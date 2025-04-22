Chelsea hold talks to sign 23-year-old Fulham star in surprise transfer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly begun talks with the representatives of Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz after the 23-year-old emerged as a surprise target for the Blues. Enzo Maresca's side will look to sign a striker in the summer, and are keen to round off their transfer business ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in June.
Maresca has seen his side suffer from the lack of a clinical striker this season, with Nicolas Jackson failing to score in each of his last 14 appearances. Christopher Nkunku has also failed to impress, with only three goals in 27 league appearances for the side this season.
Chelsea insider Simon Phillips has revealed that Brazilian striker Muniz is a surprise name on the list of the club, and talks have commenced. While the talks are far from conclusive or advanced, the Blues are looking to understand what a deal for the striker will cost them by speaking to his representatives.
Rodrigo Muniz has been in fine form for Fulham this season, scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions. The former Flamengo man managed ten goals for the Cottagers last season, his previous best tally for the club, and can score more goals in the last five games of the season.
Chelsea are not just looking at Muniz, with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, and Hugo Ekitike, among others, also on their list. The Blues will hope to find a striker who can constantly provide genuine goal threat to make them genuine contenders for titles once again.
Chelsea linked with surprise move for Real Madrid target: Reports
Chelsea have been linked with a move for 20-year-old Como star Nico Paz, who is wanted by Real Madrid, this summer. Fichajes.net reports that the Blues are interested in the attacking midfielder, whose performances have turned heads in Italy this season.
Nico Paz joined Como from Real Madrid last summer and has recorded six goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this season. His form has not gone unnoticed by his former club, who have a buy-back clause and still own part of his rights. He has been spoken about fondly by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, indicating that the club are interested in him.
Chelsea are said to be prepared to pay up to €30 million to sign the Argentina international, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur. Paz plays under former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas in Italy, and this could help them secure a deal for him.