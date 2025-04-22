Chelsea hold talks to sign 23-year-old Fulham star in surprise transfer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly begun talks with the representatives of Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz after the 23-year-old emerged as a surprise target for the Blues. Enzo Maresca's side will look to sign a striker in the summer, and are keen to round off their transfer business ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Ad

Maresca has seen his side suffer from the lack of a clinical striker this season, with Nicolas Jackson failing to score in each of his last 14 appearances. Christopher Nkunku has also failed to impress, with only three goals in 27 league appearances for the side this season.

Chelsea insider Simon Phillips has revealed that Brazilian striker Muniz is a surprise name on the list of the club, and talks have commenced. While the talks are far from conclusive or advanced, the Blues are looking to understand what a deal for the striker will cost them by speaking to his representatives.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rodrigo Muniz has been in fine form for Fulham this season, scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions. The former Flamengo man managed ten goals for the Cottagers last season, his previous best tally for the club, and can score more goals in the last five games of the season.

Chelsea are not just looking at Muniz, with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, and Hugo Ekitike, among others, also on their list. The Blues will hope to find a striker who can constantly provide genuine goal threat to make them genuine contenders for titles once again.

Ad

Chelsea linked with surprise move for Real Madrid target: Reports

Chelsea have been linked with a move for 20-year-old Como star Nico Paz, who is wanted by Real Madrid, this summer. Fichajes.net reports that the Blues are interested in the attacking midfielder, whose performances have turned heads in Italy this season.

Nico Paz joined Como from Real Madrid last summer and has recorded six goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this season. His form has not gone unnoticed by his former club, who have a buy-back clause and still own part of his rights. He has been spoken about fondly by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, indicating that the club are interested in him.

Chelsea are said to be prepared to pay up to €30 million to sign the Argentina international, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur. Paz plays under former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas in Italy, and this could help them secure a deal for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More