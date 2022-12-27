"Chelsea hope to add at least three first-team players" - Ben Jacobs drops update on Graham Potter's January transfer plans

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea could try to sign at least three players in the upcoming January transfer window.

This comes on the heels of a similar report from The Athletic's David Ornstein, who stated that the Blues were keen to sign AS Monaco defender Benoit Badashile. They are also interested in RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, though the rise in his value after a stellar 2022 FIFA World Cup could see them consider alternatives.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea hope to add at least three first-team players in January and are exploring both permanent deals and loans (especially for forwards). Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile is the most advanced deal ahead of January, as @DavidOrnstein first revealed."

The journalist also threw quite a few other names into the mix in subsequent tweets. Among them were Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard, LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David and AFC Ajax's Edson Alvarez. Jacobs continued:

"Leandro Trossard has been offered to several clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool. His agent actively and aggressively pursuing options. Liverpool have no interest. Chelsea yet to fully decide but other options ahead of him for now. They'll wait to see how the market moves.

"Jonathan David is another forward Graham Potter, in particular, really admires. A summer move is seen by sources as more feasible, but January is possible. Lille resigned to an exit in 2023.

"Ajax's Edson Alvarez remains on Chelsea's radar. He wanted the move last summer and failed to turn up to training to try and force it. As reported, Todd Boehly told him #CFC would be back in January. Now up to new recruitment team if they follow through."

Jacobs also indicated that the Blues might be interested in another Brighton star in Alexis Mac Allister, who enjoyed a tremendous World Cup with champions Argentina.

Earlier this month, Ornstein reported that Graham Potter's side were in advanced negotiations to sign Molde FK forward David Datro Fofana. A more recent report from The Athletic journalist stated that they were also close to signing Vasco da Gama youngster Andrey Santos.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on December 27

While the Chelsea board prepares for what could be a busy January transfer window, the team's attention will be on its return to Premier League action. The Blues are set to take on AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, December 27, in one of the final fixtures of this Gameweek.

The London giants have won just one of their last five league meetings with the Cherries. Their last two clashes have ended in a 1-0 win for Bournemouth at the Bridge and a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Graham Potter will also have other problems apart from their recent head-to-head with their upcoming opponents. The Blues are likely to be without multiple first-team stars due to injury. Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all set to miss out.

Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech, semifinalists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Croatia and Morocco respectively, are also unlikely to play against Bournemouth.

