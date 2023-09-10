Chelsea identify 2 players they want to sign in the January transfer window – Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified LOSC Lille star Jonathan David and Club Brugge ace Antonio Nusa as their two primary targets for the winter transfer window.

The Blues have been on a spending spree unlike any other since Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital's takeover last May. They have splashed over £1 billion on more than 30 new players in the past three windows.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea let go of Romelu Lukaku on loan, sold the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and released Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Meanwhile, they snapped Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku up for around £84 million.

Now, according to Fichajes, Mauricio Pochettino's side are keen to strengthen their offensive options next January. They have struggled to score a respectable amount of goals since the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, partly owing to a knee injury to Nkunku.

Chelsea, who have netted just five goals in four games so far, are aiming to rope in David in the upcoming winter window. Pochettino is said to be a big admirer of the 23-year-old Canadian, who scored 26 goals in 40 games in the 2022-23 season.

A right-footed clinical finisher, the Lille attacker is viewed as a fine rotational option alongside summer arrival Jackson. He could prove to be a good signing in light of his excellent goalscoring contribution of 61 goals and 10 assists in 142 appearances for the Ligue 1 team.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also interested in luring Nusa away from Club Brugge in January 2024. They are keen to sign the pacy winger in line with their recruitment strategy, which has been heavily focused on adding promising teenagers to their squad.

Nusa, 18, has popped up as one of the top prospects in Europe since his debut in October, 2021. The Norwegian has registered four goals and three assists in 1,632 minutes, spread across 46 matches for Brugge.

Pundit slams Chelsea's recent PL outings

During an interaction with Sky Sports, ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Darren Bent was asked to name his surprise team of the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League season. He responded:

"Chelsea. I thought they'd be a lot better. They've shocked me how poor they've been. When they brought in Pochettino, with the amount of players that they've signed, I really expected them to be kind of pushing, not pushing Manchester City for the league, but certainly up there competing for the top four."

Chelsea, who finished 12th in the Premier League table last season, have endured a below-par start to the ongoing campaign. They have only won once in four league games, and currently occupy 12th place in the table with just four points.

Mauricio Pochettino's outfit are scheduled to visit Bournemouth in their next league encounter on Sunday (September 17). They will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.