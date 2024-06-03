Chelsea identify 22-year-old Danish goalkeeper with £34 million release clause as signing who ‘ticks all boxes’: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen as one of their targets for this summer window. The Blues have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, and are looking to make some additions to their squad before pre-season.

Villarreal academy graduate Jorgensen emerged as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Spanish top flight, featuring in 36 games last season, keeping six clean sheets. As per TEAMtalk, the Blues recruitment team describe the Denmark international as a player who 'ticks all the boxes', and they are keen on him.

Enzo Maresca is a huge fan of goalkeepers who can contribute to his team's play in possession, and he showed this in his time at Leicester City. He signed little-known goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who quickly became one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in the Championship.

Chelsea have the likes of Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, and Kepa Arrizabalaga on their books, but remain unconvinced of their qualities in Maresca's system. This is the reason for their inquiry of the 22-year-old Villarreal man for this summer.

The Blues have, indeed, held tentative talks with the Spanish club, who have informed them of Jorgensen's £34 million release clause. This is significantly higher than what they paid for Sanchez or Petrovic, both of whom joined last summer.

Chelsea also hold an interest in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in case a move for Jorgensen does not go as planned. The Blues are expected to be active in the summer transfer window, and they intend to sign a new goalkeeper.

Chelsea confirm appointment of Enzo Maresca as new manager

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Italian manager Enzo Maresca as their new Head Coach, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues have handed the former Leicester City manager a five-year contract with an option for a further year at Stamford Bridge.

A former Manchester City assistant manager and Parma manager, Maresca joins the club with six members of his own staff. Joining him at Stamford Bridge will be former Blue Willy Caballero, who now works as his assistant.

Maresca will also be joined by the club's specialists, including Ben Roberts and Bernardo Cueva, who will head the goalkeeper and set-piece departments, respectively. The 44-year-old staved off competition from the likes of Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank, and Roberto De Zerbi to become the new manager.