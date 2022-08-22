Chelsea identify 27-year-old Premier League defender as alternative to Wesley Fofana: Reports

Chelsea have identified Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster as an alternative to Wesley Fofana, according to The Daily Mail.

According to the report, Thomas Tuchel is keen on adding one more central defender to his side before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana remains the Blues' priority target but they have so far not managed to make much progress in negotiations.

As per The Daily Mail, the Foxes have already rejected two offers for their priced asset, forcing Chelsea to consider other options.

The report claims that the Blues also made a surprise approach for Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire.

However, they have now reportedly shifted their attention to Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster.

Webster has been ever-impressive for the Seagulls since his move from Championship side Bristol City in 2019.

The Englishman made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League look effortlessly smooth.

Over the years, he has established himself as a key cog in Graham Potter's system and has been one of the key reasons behind their impressive showings.

The 27-year-old has thoroughly impressed with his ability to play out of the back and with his composure on the ball.

It is understood that he has been on England manager Gareth Southgate’s radar due to his combination of ball-playing skills and old-school defending.

It is understood that Tuchel was heavily impressed with the 6"3 defender when Brighton held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium last season.

Webster was awarded the man of the match in that game and also scored the equalizer for Potter's side.

Brighton have made an impressive start to the season, winning two of their first three games and keeping two clean sheets with Webster catching the eye.

Chelsea are still looking for defensive reinforcements

Chelsea were absolutely dominated by Leeds United on Sunday as the Whites secured a 3-0 win at Elland Road.

It was a day to forget for the Blues as they conceded thrice while not creating too many chances for themselves either.

It is quite evident that Thomas Tuchel is still looking to add one more central defender to his ranks this summer.

They lost two central defenders, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, in the summer (to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively). However, the Blues have only signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli so far.

We will have to wait and see whether Tuchel manages to bring in a new centre-back before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

